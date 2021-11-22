Be wary of ‘bargains’ advertised on Facebook, eBay, and Gumtree on Black Friday.

Be wary of ‘bargains’ advertised on Facebook, eBay, and Gumtree during Black Friday.

Before Black Friday, fraud experts have warned consumers to be wary of online “bargains” that are actually scams.

Fraud experts have warned shoppers to be wary of online “bargains” that are actually scams ahead of Black Friday.

According to data released today by Action Fraud, nearly 30,000 unsuspecting shoppers were defrauded of £15.4 million over the Christmas period last year.

Between November 2020 and January 2021, a total of 28,049 people reported to the body that they had been duped.

When compared to the same period the previous year, this represented a nearly two-thirds (61%) increase.

Because victims are often too embarrassed or upset to admit they’ve been duped, this figure is likely only a fraction of the total number of people who have been duped.

The “official” start date for Black Friday is this Friday, though some retailers have already started their promotions, and the retail event lasts for about two weeks from the “official” start date.

Action Fraud is urging Christmas shoppers to be extra cautious when making online purchases in the run-up to the holiday season.

“Christmas is a very busy time for us all, but unfortunately, criminals will see it as an ideal opportunity to take advantage of shoppers who are caught up in the excitement of finding a great deal online,” said Pauline Smith, director of ActionFraud.

“If you think a deal is too good to be true, it probably is.”

Before you make a purchase, take a moment to think about it. It could save you time and money.”

Ms Smith also emphasized the importance of shopping with “official” retailers rather than making purchases through social media platforms like Facebook.

Last year, nearly £2.5 million was lost to criminals during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events (November 23 to December 6), averaging nearly £550 per victim.

Shoppers have reported paying for everything from cellphones and electronics to clothing and footwear on sites such as Facebook, eBay, and Gumtree only to have the items never arrive.

More than half of the reports (54%) that mentioned electronics mentioned popular game consoles like the Xbox and PlayStation 5.

Over a quarter of the reports came from people in their twenties, and over two-thirds of the victims were between the ages of 20 and 49.

