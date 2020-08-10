Bear’s footprints found near Mongolia’s capital, gov’t issues warning

ULAN BATOR, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) — The municipal government of Mongolia’s capital on Monday warned its citizens to avoid forest areas after footprints of a bear were found near the city over the weekend.

“A bear has left footprints in a residential area with forest, Sanzai, near the capital city,” the environment department of Ulan Bator said in a statement.

The number of people going to forests to pick cones and wild berries has increased dramatically in recent days, the department said, urging people not to go to forests to prevent possible bear attacks.

Two people were killed in a bear attack in Yeruu soum (administrative subdivision) of Selenge Province in northern Mongolia in October last year. Enditem