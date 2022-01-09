Beautiful scenery and rent-free living await animal lovers on a Scottish island job.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust has announced that they are looking for someone to work and live on a remote Scottish island off the grid.

This could be your chance to get away from Glasgow and embark on a new adventure in the wilderness.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust is looking for an animal lover to work and live in the wilderness on Handa, a beautiful and remote Scottish island.

According to the Record, the winning candidate will spend their days working with the wildlife, which includes over 100,000 breeding seabirds.

You will be living off the grid, with the team visiting the nearest village of Scourie once a week for supplies, laundry, and other necessities, according to the charity.

Applications for the exciting Handa Island Ranger position are being accepted until January 17 at 12 p.m., after which the candidates will be chosen for interviews.

It’s a six-month fixed-term contract that runs from March to September 2022, with a pro-rata salary of £17,290 FTE per year.

As a ranger, you’ll be responsible for organizing work for yourself and a team of volunteers, as well as living and working with them in the “physically demanding yet hugely rewarding” role.

Though familiarity with Handa Island would be advantageous, it is not required; however, those applying must have a valid driver’s license.

Guillemots, razorbills, and great skuas breed and feed in the rich waters around Handa during the summer, and this wild island is an internationally important breeding site for them.

Minke whales, bottlenose and Risso’s dolphins, grey seals, and the occasional orca or basking shark can all be seen on the beautiful island’s white sandy beaches and stunning cliffs, which provide incredible views and a chance to spot incredible marine wildlife such as minke whales, bottlenose and Risso’s dolphins, grey seals, and even the occasional orca or basking shark.

Excellent people skills, organization, experience contributing to island maintenance, and thorough knowledge of seabird monitoring methodology and practice are among the qualities the charity seeks in a successful candidate.

To apply, please fill out the application form and send it to [email protected] by the deadline.