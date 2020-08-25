‘Beautiful’ teen couple ‘shot by one of their dads’ at family gathering horror

A dad has been accused of murdering his teenage son and girlfriend who were shot dead when a family gathering turned to horror.

University students Lukasz Kłosowski and Chelsea Ireland, both 19, were described as “two beautiful young kids…taken too soon” by the young woman’s distraught dad, 9News reports.

Police found the bodies at a rural property in the state of South Australia, where the 46-year-old dad was arrested without incident at the scene in Mount McIntyre, between Millicent and Penola.

The dad has been charged with two counts of murder.

The dad cannot be named for legal reasons.

However, the young woman can be identified as Chelsea, whose devastated dad spoke to 9News.

He said: “Two beautiful young kids, both good kids, have been taken too early in really unfortunate circumstances.”

The teenagers’ bodies were found by police just before 11.30pm on Sunday.

Police descended on the property with major Crime detectives flying from the state’s capital, Adelaide, today.

Detective Inspector Campbell Hill said: “[We are] treating this as an incident where unfortunately the father is alleged to have killed his son and we understand that the female involved is the partner of the son.”

The son and his girlfriend were understood to have been visiting from Adelaide, the fifth most populous city in Australia.

Police told 9News a family gathering turned to horror last night.

Inspector Hill said: “Preliminary investigations of the scene [have]us treating this as a shooting.

“We do have people that were here at the time, we are working through and supporting those.

“It’s a tragic event and the impacts of this will not only be felt for the particular families involved and the associates and the relatives, but also for the south-eastern community.”

Chelsea and Lukasz are understood to have been together for several years having met despite attending different Adelaide schools.

Lukasz went to Christian Brothers College and Chelsea St Mary’s College.

They had travelled widely together, and were planning for their future.

Lukasz had hoped to be a journalist and was studying the subject at the University of South Australia.

The Advertiser reports he and his friends would joke about his job at KFC, as he juggled frying chicken with his studies.

Chelsea was similar – she worked at Baker’s Delight while being enrolled on a mechanical engineering course at Adelaide University.

A pub in the nearby village of Kalangadoo closed on Sunday after shocked locals heard what had happened.

Inspector Campbell Hill added: “People that know either the deceased or the accused in this particular matter, we would urge them to call police.”

The accused dad was up in front of Mount Gambier Magistrates’ Court this afternoon, where a 72hour suppression order was granted to protect the identity of his stepchildren.