THE winner of a beauty pageant smiles through her coronavirus visor after being crowned Miss London 2020.

Jessica Kang came out top at the five star Taj 51 Buckingham Gate hotel in Central London yesterday.

The 25-year-old works in HR for London’s Ealing Council and moonlights as a professional model.

Before they reached the final, contestants had to submit catwalk and talent videos from their own home.

on on or EMAIL [email protected]