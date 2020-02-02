Beauty therapist reveals the secrets to looking fabulous in EVERY decade

When it comes to skincare, the cleanse and go routine you swore by in your 20s just might not cut it in your 50s, while the products you use in your 30s are very different to what you require when you turn 40.

Knowing how and when to change what you do with your skin is key to having a glowing complexion in each decade.

Speaking to FEMAIL, leading Australian beauty therapist Adie Robertson from Wonderland Spa in Sydney shared the secrets to looking fabulous in every decade – as well as the five things all women should do for great skin.

‘Regardless of age, avoiding excessive sun exposure, particularly during the day when the sun is at its strongest and most harmful, is recommended for everyone,’ Adie told FEMAIL.

But what else should you be doing in your 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and 60s?

While your skincare regime should be fairly simple in your 20s, that doesn’t mean you can’t lay some good groundwork for later years.

‘It’s all about creating a good foundation at this time to help to avoid any problems in the future,’ Adie told Daily Mail Australia.

‘A youthful complexion requires little in the way of maintenance, but daily sun protection, good cleansing habits and a decent moisturiser are all absolutely key elements.’

The skincare specialist also recommends you start gently exfoliating your skin a couple of times a week during this decade – to get rid of any dead skin and encourage cell turnover.

‘Regular facials are recommended for people with acne and any other skin concerns,’ she said.

‘But if you can’t afford them all the time, then facials at the end of each season to keep the skin clean is a good idea.’

By the time you hit the big 3-0, it’s time to take your skincare up a notch and work on keeping your complexion glowing.

‘The skin will naturally begin to lose its luminosity and smooth appearance at this age, losing elasticity and becoming more prone to wrinkles as the texture changes,’ Adie said.

But this doesn’t have to be bad news, if you work hard at encouraging your skin to produce collagen.

‘At this age, your skin will benefit from the introduction of serums to promote collagen production,’ Adie said.

She is a particular fan of both an eye serum and hyaluronic acid-based serums, which will help to make the skin look plumper and younger.

Your 40s are a big time for noticing changes in your skin, as dark circles and expression lines form around the eyes and mouth and your skin loses its smooth texture.

‘At this point, it could be a good idea to consider lifestyle factors,’ Adie advised.

‘Detoxify the body from within, by re-addressing your diet, alcohol and exercise regime. It’s a good time to cleanse and reset your system as you head into middle age.’

The beauty therapist said at this point you may lose some muscle mass and facial structure, and so regular facial lymphatic massage as beneficial for ‘lifting and plumping’.

‘Devices such as laser, RevitaPen, radio frequency and LED light among others will benefit the skin in many ways – tightening, plumping, hydrating and promoting collagen production,’ Adie said.

She said you might also want to consider ‘injectable hyaluronic acid’ or filler, which can help to add internal volume.

By the time you’ve reached your 50s, you’ll be well and truly in middle age.

And at this age and stage, Adie said it’s all about increasing the potency of the ingredients you choose.

‘Introduce more powerful serums that are specifically targeted towards anti-ageing, and have regular treatments to lift and tone your muscles and help to combat volume loss,’ she said.

You could also look into face gym to exercise your facial muscles from home – which will help to keep structure in your face.

You should be keeping up your daily cleansing, moisturising, SPF and twice weekly exfoliation.

Adie said it’s also a good idea to tone down the makeup, so that it doesn’t get stuck in any lines or crevices in your face.

At age 60, it’s all about maintaining your skincare and exercise regime – in order to help delay the visible passage of time.

‘What you eat and drink will be reflected in your external appearance so keep up the good work and you’ll be rewarded with your skin,’ Adie said.

It might be time to cut down on alcohol and increase your consumption of dark green leafy vegetables.

Keep up the facial exercises in order to keep your face full of volume.

‘Remember beauty comes from within and there is no substitute for natural beauty,’ Adie said.

‘Your thoughts are reflected on your face so think beautifully.’

Lastly, Adie shared the five tips she thinks every woman should follow in order to have glowing skin.

‘Great skin starts from within,’ she said.

‘So eat nutritiously and you will see the results.’

She also recommends you ensure you get between seven and eight hours of sleep each night, incorporate daily exercise into your regime and always cleanse, moisturise and protect your skin with SPF.

‘Hydrate as much as possible and aim for two to three litres of water each day,’ Adie added.

‘The more your drink, the better it will reflect externally on your skin.’