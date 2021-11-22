Because eating my lunch takes too long, my ‘worst boss’ forbade me from reading a BOOK during my lunch break.

Because eating my lunch takes too long, my ‘worst boss’ forbade me from reading a BOOK on break.

A manager has been chastised for forbidding an employee from reading during their lunch break.

The reason given to the employee was that it made them eat their food for longer periods of time.

The move was announced on Reddit by a book-loving employee from the United States.

“I’ve been reading books during my lunch breaks at work, and today they decided to prohibit’reading material’ because it ‘takes me too long to eat,'” they wrote.

“I explained to them that letters can be found on cellphones, social media, and other devices, and that this constitutes’reading material.'”

“The owner’s response was, ‘I don’t want to ban cellphones,’… So cellphones are fine for them, but a book is not.”

However, the employee claims that their bad teeth caused them to take a longer break at work.

“I have to chew (mostly) with my front teeth, and I can use my normal masticating teeth very carefully and deliberately,” they said.

“I chew food for a lot longer (relatively) than most people.

They came to the conclusion that my sluggishness was due to the ‘book.’

The actions of his boss astonished Reddit users.

“Better yet, just ask them how much time you have allotted, say 30 minutes, an hour, whatever, and then you get to do whatever you want with that time because it’s your break,” one person suggested.

“That has nothing to do with them,” another person said.

This is your time to not eat anything and play with a Rubik’s cube.”

As previously reported, the “world’s worst boss” was chastised for sending a furious email to his entire workforce, accusing them of taking “sick days” and not dressing properly.

Another employee described how his boss insisted that he pick up his phone on the first ring, or he would be fired for wasting his time.

