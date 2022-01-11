Because he failed to seek medical help for his pet dog after a car accident, a man was barred from owning animals.

A man was barred from owning animals after a car accident because he failed to seek medical help for his pet dog.

Robert Clark has been barred from owning animals for ten years after failing to get his “companion” vet treatment after she was involved in a car accident, and the SSPCA had to put Jess the collie to sleep because she was in “excruciating pain.”

Robert Clark’s “companion,” a Border Collie named Jess, was put down by the SSPCA on “welfare grounds” after being involved in a road traffic accident in May 2019.

Clark, who lives in Paisley, admitted to putting Jess through “unnecessary suffering.”

He is not permitted to own any animals.

Procurator fiscal Martine McGuigan showed photos of Jess with a deformed front leg as a result of the collision, according to the Paisley Daily Express.

Ms McGuigan said in court that on May 15, 2019, Inspector Dick of the SSPCA received a call on the animal welfare line.

According to the anonymous caller, “the dog’s paw was sitting at an odd angle, unable to bear any weight.”

“On the phone, Inspector Dick spoke with the accused, who stated that the dog had been in a car accident and that he was treating the injured leg himself.”

“The SSPCA inspector advised the accused to seek veterinary assistance and gave Clark information on Paisley practices,” says the report.

“On May 16th, Inspector Dick went to the property as a follow-up to the call.

“The dog was brought to her after speaking with the accused.”

“It was immediately obvious that the dog couldn’t bear weight on her front leg; her paw was twisted, swollen, and warm to the touch, and she was clearly in pain and yelping throughout the examination.”

“The dog appeared to be in excruciating pain.”

According to the court, the SSPCA inspector “expressed concern” to Clark regarding Jess.

The car accident happened seven days before the SSPCA was notified anonymously.

Ms McGuigan continued, “The accused stated he had bandaged the dog’s leg and it had been like that for a number of days.”

“The accused was told that Jess would be dismissed from the case and that the matter would be reported to the prosecutor general.

