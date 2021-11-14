‘Because he saw me naked, my toxic ex told me not to eat any more pizza.’

A woman revealed on TikTok how her ex-boyfriend body-shamed her while they were eating out, revealing their “toxic” relationship.

“When I was eating with my ex and went to grab a piece of pizza… “And he said, ‘You probably don’t need another, I’ve seen you naked,'” Taylor Stein, from the United States, smiled and laughed at the camera.

“For all those wondering, he was in fact skinnier than me, I’m 110lbs (7st) and we never officially dated and he just gaslit me for seven months of hooking up,” Taylor wrote in the comment.

Taylor Stein claimed that her ex-boyfriend made up an excuse to say he was just ‘looking out for her’ (Photo: TikToktaystein).

Her ex’s remark enraged viewers, with some claiming to have been in similar situations.

“I despise it when men think they can judge women; he’s the one who’s insecure, not you,” one said.

You have a lovely figure.

“Girl, you have saintly patience; I could never be ‘tаlking’ to а guy for seven months,” someone else wrote.

A third slammed the man, asking where he got the audаcity to make such а remаrk, and adding, “I’d eаt the entire pizzа аnd the box right in front of his fаce аfter thаt.”

Taylor claims she is 110 pounds and that the man was gaslighting her when they dated (Image: TikToktaystein).

