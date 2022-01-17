Because he is still in critical condition, the 86-year-old husband of a murdered woman will be interrogated by cops in order to find his wife’s killer.

Because he is still in critical condition, the 86-year-old husband of a murdered woman will be questioned by cops in order to find his wife’s killer.

MURDER cops are hoping that the husband of an elderly woman who was brutally murdered in her own home will recover in time to assist them in identifying their assailant.

Freda Walker, 86, was discovered dead inside her 50-year-old home, while her husband Kenneth, 88, is in critical condition in the hospital.

Following the horror attack on Saturday morning, the two were discovered in the quiet village of Langwith Junction, Derbyshire.

The former mayor of Bolsover is still in critical condition in hospital, according to officers.

When he is able to answer questions, they are expected to question him about the incident in the hopes that he will provide crucial information about his wife’s killer.

After celebrating his birthday two days before the horrific ordeal, council leader Steve Fritchley has said he is praying for his friend to “make a full recovery.”

He described how his friend, a retired mining safety inspector, had been battling cancer and had been undergoing chemotherapy in the weeks leading up to the attack.

“This is awful news, and it has really shocked me,” Mr Fritchley told The Sun.

I last saw him at an awards ceremony last month, where he was cracking jokes.

“He was undergoing treatment for cancer of the throat or upper chest.”

“Ken is a survivor and a fighter.”

He’s been battling cancer and has survived local and union politics for a long time.

“It’s difficult to comprehend what happened.

Because of his illness, he was frail, but he had a strong will to live.

“He would have wanted to fight off any attacker and protect his wife.”

“Freda was very busy, and she was feeding me sausage rolls when I last saw her!”

“It’s unimaginable that her life came to an end like that.

“What has happened to our society today?” you might wonder.

Kenneth, who previously served on Shirebrook Town Council, was given honorary status by Bolsover District Council last month.

Cops are on the lookout for their assailant, who they believe is a stranger to the couple, and have ruled out the attack as a domestic incident.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that they are investigating “all lines” of inquiry and are believed to be investigating other unsolved violent attacks in the area.

“I’ve known Ken and Freda for a long time,” Mr Fritchley added.

They are both well-known in the community and lovely individuals.

“Ken was active in the council and with charities, and Freda was always there to support him.”

