Because he isn’t working royally, Prince Andrew may lose his 24-hour armed security and bodyguards.

Because he is “not working royal,” Prince Andrew could lose his 24-hour armed security and bodyguards, according to reports.

Following his sex-assault lawsuit, the Duke of York was stripped of his royal title and all military honours last week.

The Duke will also no longer be able to use the title ‘His Royal Highness’, and will face his US lawsuit as a “private citizen,” meaning he will not be able to use royal privileges to defend himself.

Andrew was set to lose all three of his protection officers in June 2020 as a result of a Home Office cost-cutting review, but the Queen intervened and kept them.

The wages, flights, perks, and hotels for each of his minders are estimated to be worth £100,000 per year.

However, sources tell MailOnline that the Metropolitan Police and the Home Office are conducting a full review of Andrew’s security.

“This is an issue that is now actively being discussed by the Met’s Royal and VIP Executive Committee, though no one will comment on it publicly,” a source said.

“The situation [with Harry]is awkward, and a decision may be made sooner rather than later.”

Why should Andrew have security in the UK if Harry, who is no longer a working royal, does not?

It comes as Prince Harry has filed a lawsuit against the government for removing his police bodyguards.

Harry wants to bring his son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet to visit from the United States, but a legal representative said he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous.

He offered to pay the bill himself, but the government declined.

Andrew is protected by Scotland Yard 24 hours a day, seven days a week as a senior royal.

Beatrice and Eugenie, his daughters, were given official protection until 2011, but now have to pay for it.

“It is a big step, although the likely risk is small,” Dai Davies, a former head of royal security at Scotland Yard, told the outlet. “There would be strong arguments to be made that he does not require ‘PPO’ [personal protection officer]status if he is no longer a working royal.”

Andrew learned earlier this month that, despite his efforts to have the case dismissed, a civil sex abuse case brought against him by accuser Virginia Giuffre will proceed.

Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked as a teenager by Epstein and Maxwell, claims she had sex with Andrew three times while she was underage, and has vowed to “destroy” him.

The Duke is adamant in his denial of any wrongdoing.