Because he was being evicted, a furious tenant ‘takes twisted revenge on landlord by blowing up his OWN flat.’

Because he was being evicted, a enraged tenant “takes twisted revenge on landlord by blowing up his OWN flat.”

AN ENRAGED tenant allegedly exacted twisted retaliation against his landlord by blowing up his own flat as he was about to be evicted.

A loud explosion ripped through Ponferrada, Spain, shortly before 4 a.m., leaving mountains of debris strewn across the road and cars crushed.

The gas explosion blew the roof off a building in the city’s Calle Alcón neighborhood.

According to ileon, a man in his 30s turned himself in to cops after the explosion.

The man, who lived alone, was allegedly due to be evicted and reacted angrily, according to the newspaper’s source.

A man has been apprehended, authorities have confirmed.

The massive explosion also set fire to the house, completely destroying it.

For several hours, residents were evacuated while firefighters put out the fire and assessed the damage.

No injuries were reported, which is a good thing.

The street is littered with bricks and other debris, and at least two cars have been ruined, according to dramatic photos.

José Antonio Cartón, the city’s councillor for Citizen Security, said the city council is available to affected residents.

Clearing the area is being done by cops and firefighters.

Residents in the area have been allowed to return home.