Because he was drunk during the student attacks, a Glasgow nightclub pervert claims a “miscarriage of justice.”

Because he was drunk during the student attacks, a Glasgow nightclub pervert claims’miscarriage of justice.’

Judges dismissed Jack Ferguson’s appeal against his conviction for sexually assaulting the young women, stating that being drunk is not a defense for sexual assault.

A court heard that a man who molested two students should have his convictions overturned because jurors were not told to consider whether his actions were motivated by excessive drinking.

On January 1, 2020, Jack Ferguson, 20, sexually assaulted the two women at the Shed nightclub in Shawlands, Glasgow.

Ferguson, of Dundee, allegedly danced in front of his first victim, a 19-year-old medical student, before touching her on the buttocks, according to the Glasgow Sheriff Court.

Ferguson then sexually assaulted his other victim, a business management student, the court heard.

Ferguson was sentenced to 250 hours of community service and three years of police supervision.

He was also sentenced to five years on the Sex Offenders Register by Sheriff Martin Jones QC.

Ferguson’s lawyers argued that he was the victim of a miscarriage of justice and urged judges at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh to dismiss their client’s appeal last year.

Sheriff Jones failed to give adequate directions to jurors when explaining the law surrounding sexual assault, according to defence lawyer Brian McConnachie QC.

Sheriff Jones’ instructions, Mr McConnachie claimed, were insufficient because Ferguson had consumed too much alcohol on the night in question.

According to the lawyer, jurors should have been instructed to consider whether the assaults were motivated by sexual motives or were caused by excessive alcohol consumption.

Mr. McConnachie claimed that because Sheriff Jones failed to do so, his client suffered a miscarriage of justice and had his conviction overturned.

However, appeal judges Lord Doherty, Lord Matthews, and Lord Woolman dismissed the appeal in a written decision issued late last week.

According to Lord Doherty, the law on sexual assault has long held that being inebriated is not a valid defense in sexual assault cases.

“In our opinion, the sheriff’s instructions on sexual touching were both appropriate and sufficient,” he wrote.

With those instructions in hand, the jury could be trusted to use their common sense and life experience to determine whether the touching was sexual.

“It wasn’t like that at all.”

