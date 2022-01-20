A Christian couple has forbidden gay men from buying a £650,000 dream home because “homosexuality is against God’s word.”

A Christian couple has barred gay men from buying a £650,000 dream home because “homosexuality is against God’s word.”

A GAY couple was denied the opportunity to purchase their dream home because “homosexuality is against God’s word.”

The current owners, who are devout Christians, denied Luke Whitehouse and Lachlan Mantell access to the £650,000 property and even sent them Bible passages.

They found the three-bedroom house in Coulsdon, Surrey, on the Purplebricks website last week and immediately fell in love with it, so they scheduled an in-person viewing.

Builder Luke Main, 33, and his wife, Dr Joanna Brunker, 34, a Cambridge University medical physicist, refused to let Luke and Lachlan even see the semi-detached cottage, let alone buy it.

Before being confronted with Bible verses that referred to their relationship as “a sin,” they were told it couldn’t be sold to “two men in a partnership.”

“I laughed for the first ten seconds,” Luke, 34, told MailOnline.

To me, it sounded like a joke.

“However, I became upset and angry, and I called my mother and wept.”

“Homophobia persists.

What was going to happen was a complete mystery to me.

“It caught me off guard.”

The Mains had inquired about the potential buyers’ “position and circumstances.”

“I’m a 37-year-old ITV TV producer, and Luke is a 33-year-old education business owner,” Lachlan happily replied, before adding that they liked the area and were looking for their first home.

The religious couple responded, “We’re sorry if we seem intrusive, but we just want to make it clear that we would be unwilling for two men in a partnership to view or buy our house.”

“Because, for example, it contradicts God’s gracious teaching in the Holy Bible.”

Romans 1:24–28 and Jude 7 (King James Version)

Homosexuality is described as a “sinful desire” and a “shameful act” in the first passage, while those who engage in such behavior should expect “eternal fire’s vengeance” in the second.

Luke from the Midlands and Lachlan from Adelaide, Australia, both reported the couple, who were advertising the house on Rightmove.

The listing has since been removed by Purplebricks because the Main’s message is “completely opposed” to the firm’s “views and values.”

Luke, who lives in Putney, south west London, and has been with Lachlan for eight years, said, “I have not encountered discrimination since I came out eight years ago.”

“I was most likely discriminated against without realizing it.”

A Purplebricks spokesperson stated, “The sentiments expressed in this message are completely antithetical to Purplebricks’ views and values.”

“We’ve contacted the seller to ask for a refund of their fee and request…

Infosurhoy’s most recent updates.

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]