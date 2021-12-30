Because I travel frequently, I always have a row to myself on planes.

Because I fly frequently, I always have a row to myself on planes.

Because I fly frequently, this is how I always have a row to myself on planes.

GETTING ON A FLIGHT CAN BE EXCITING UNTIL YOU ARE SITTING IN THE DREaded Middle Seat.

When you’re stuck with a passenger on either side of you, the middle seat is frequently avoided, making your flight less enjoyable if you’re stuck there.

The middle seat, on the other hand, may become obsolete in the near future.

A frequent flyer claims that he always has an entire row to himself and can lie flat for the duration of the flight when he travels.

The most important thing is to reserve your seat as soon as possible.

Marlon Misra shared his tip on the online forum Quora.

“Select your seat as late as possible if you’re flying on an unpopular flight,” he wrote.

“You’ll be able to select a seat in the empty row if you do so.”

“With this, I’ve had a lot of luck.”

I had a few rows – three seats – that were completely empty, allowing me to sleep almost completely flat for the duration of the flight.”

Marlon also recommended that you board the plane last, after you’ve chosen your seat and confirmed that you’ll have the row to yourself.

He wrote, “Be the last to board.”

I’ve never understood why people rush to the front of the line.”

In contrast to Marlon’s advice, another frequent flier believes that boarding the plane first is the best option because it saves time in the long run.

If you’re the first to board, Ashwin Krishnan suggests stowing your carry-on luggage directly above your seat in the overhead bin.

This means you won’t have to wait for other passengers to exit the plane before getting your bag.

However, being first isn’t always the best option; some people prefer to board the plane last, according to a travel expert.

