‘Because my son had never been sick before, I had a mother’s instinct that something was wrong – and then he was diagnosed with leukemia,’ she says.

‘My son had never been sick before, so I had a mother’s instinct that something wasn’t right – and then he was diagnosed with leukemia,’ says the mother.

When their son needed a bone marrow transplant, a Northern Irish family had to uproot and live in England for a few months.

In their time of need, Rainbow Trust was there for them.

Claire Millar had a sneaking suspicion that the swollen glands her son Thomas had developed were a sign of something more sinister than tonsillitis because she had a nagging doubt in her mind.

“Thomas was ten at the time, and he’d always been very healthy and had never missed a day of school,” Claire, a mother of three from Northern Ireland, recalled.

“At first, we thought it was tonsillitis when he developed swollen glands.”

However, after a few days, a mother’s instinct told me that something else was wrong, as Thomas was not affected by the swollen glands.

“His glands felt extremely hard and his neck was swollen on both sides.”

I was concerned about the lumps and the cause of the swollen glands.”

In December 2018, Thomas was admitted to hospital in Belfast and blood tests revealed that he had acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a type of cancer that affects white blood cells.

It spreads rapidly and aggressively, necessitating prompt medical attention.

Claire, a primary school teacher who is married to Derek and has two children, Matthew, 16, and Jenna, eight, said, “It was such a shock hearing the word cancer about your child.”

“You keep expecting them to admit that they made a mistake, but it was real and it was happening to us.”

In Belfast, Thomas completed the first stage of his treatment.

Blood tests in February 2019 revealed that his body was not responding to the chemotherapy, much to the disappointment of his family.

Thomas’ best option, according to his family, was a bone marrow transplant, which would take place in England and require them to leave Northern Ireland for a few months.

“Our older son was about to start his GCSEs, and my daughter is diabetic, so leaving them behind was heartbreaking,” Claire explained.

“However, the hospital in Bristol where Thomas was to be treated was able to find us a charity house behind the hospital, so we all went to England.”

“Then we were all gone for about a month.”

