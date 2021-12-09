Because No10 wants to ‘focus on tackling Omicron,’ Downing Street will not host a Christmas party this year.

Because No. 10 wants to ‘focus on tackling Omicron,’ Downing Street will not hold a Christmas party this year.

This year’s festivities are still permitted, but No10 officials will be concentrating on the “intensive work” required to defeat the mutant virus.

“Christmas parties can continue as planned under Plan B,” a spokesperson for Downing Street said.

“Everyone should continue to be cautious, and we recommend that people take lateral flow tests before socializing with others in high-risk situations, but it is up to individual businesses and people to decide what works best for them.”

“Because No10 is focused on combating the spread of the new omicron variant and the ongoing pandemic, there are no plans for a party while this intensive work is underway.”

This comes after the Metropolitan Police announced that they will not be investigating the alleged Downing Street Christmas Party from last year.

The force announced last night that it will not investigate the lockdown party allegations due to a “lack of evidence” and a policy of not investigating “historic Covid regulations violations.”

It comes just hours after bombshell footage emerged of Boris’ top aide Allegra Stratton laughing about a lockdown-busting Christmas party at No10, causing her to resign in tears.

The PM previously stated that the leaked video of his senior advisers joking about the alleged illegal gathering last year “sickened” him.

Mr Johnson said the video leaked to ITV made him “furious” in the Commons at lunchtime, and he launched an investigation into the December 18 party.

He said staff at Downing Street could face “disciplinary action,” but that he’s been assured that no Covid rules were broken.

According to the Met Police, no criminal action will be taken as well.

Ms Stratton, a former journalist, announced her departure from the government and offered her resignation to Prime Minister David Cameron before any of yesterday’s events.

“My remarks seemed to make light of rules, rules that people were doing everything they could to follow,” she said.

It was never my intention to do so.

“I understand the frustration and anger that people are experiencing.

To all of you who have lost loved ones, suffered unbearable loneliness, or struggled with your business, I apologize, and I have offered my resignation to Prime Minister this afternoon.”

Ms. Stratton, who was then the PM’s press secretary, was seen in the video fielding questions from colleagues during a mock press conference on December 22.

Before the idea of televised White House-style briefings was scrapped, it was a test run.

Another aide inquired about her reaction to the party during the meeting, and Ms Stratton laughed and said she had gone home.

