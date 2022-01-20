Because of 5G C-band safety concerns, British Airways has halted flights to the United States.

The system has the potential to disrupt planes’ navigation systems, with Boeing 777 jets being particularly vulnerable.

Because of 5G safety concerns, British Airways is one of the airlines canceling flights to the US.

Fears that the activation of the C-band strand of the mobile phone service near US airports on Wednesday would disrupt planes’ navigation systems, with Boeing 777 jets being particularly vulnerable, prompted the action.

The rollout of the technology has been halted in some parts of the United States, but it is continuing elsewhere.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the United Kingdom (CAA) has “issued safety advice” to airlines.

On Wednesday, British Airways canceled flights to Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco from Heathrow.

“Safety is always our top priority,” the airline said in a statement.

We’re keeping a close eye on the situation in the United States, and we’ll be reviewing our plans again in the coming hours.

“We’re sorry that some of our customers may experience delays, and we’ll keep them informed of any changes to their travel plans as soon as possible.”

Boeing 777s will be replaced by larger aircraft such as the Airbus A380, according to the airline, to ensure that passengers can fly the same day they book.

Many more flights have been canceled by other airlines, including Emirates, which on Wednesday “until further notice” halted all flights to nine US airports.

“Operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the US at certain airports,” the Dubai-based carrier explained to customers.

“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused,” it continued.

We’re working closely with aircraft manufacturers and government agencies to address operational concerns, and we hope to resume US services as soon as possible.”

Air India, ANA, Japan Airlines, and Korean Air are among the other airlines that have canceled flights.

The US is concerned about 5G’s potential impact on aircraft altimeters, which measure altitude.

Because the US uses a different frequency for 5G, this has no impact on UK airports.

“There have been no reported incidents of 5G transmissions affecting aircraft systems in UK airspace,” a CAA spokesman said.

To ensure this, we’re collaborating with Ofcom and the Ministry of Defense.

