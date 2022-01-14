‘Because of a lack of face-to-face GP appointments, my mother’s cancer had progressed by the time she was finally seen.’

Dying patients are the “collateral damage” of the pandemic, according to Marie Curie, with a “frightening” rise in the number of people becoming terminally ill due to delays.

Margaret Aitken had been in remission from bladder cancer for nearly five years when she began to experience pain in September 2020.

Despite her medical history and new symptoms, she was unable to schedule an evaluation.

When her pain became unbearable in January 2021, she was offered a scan, which revealed that her cancer had spread to her spine, lungs, and lymph nodes.

Her death occurred only six weeks later.

Margaret’s daughter, Joanne, believes her mother could still be alive today if primary care services were not so overburdened and she had been seen sooner – and in person.

“One of the main causes of my mam’s delayed rediagnosis is a lack of face-to-face appointments, as well as healthcare professionals failing to pick up or see red flags in her patient history,” she told me.

“She needed to take action sooner in order to get a more accurate diagnosis.

That’s what I think should have been done differently, in my opinion.

Mum needed to be seen sooner rather than later.

With this type of illness, timing is everything.

This is not an experience I would wish on anyone near the end of their life.

“People keep blaming it on the pandemic, but I don’t believe you can say that forever.”

Because she was in such agony, my mother wished to die.

‘I just want it to end,’ she said. “I knew my mother didn’t want to die, but she was in so much pain.”

Joanne spoke out after a new Marie Curie report found that the NHS backlog is causing people to die prematurely, with 86% of clinicians agreeing that some patients are now terminally ill as a result of late diagnosis or treatment delays.

The Association for Palliative Medicine (APM) conducted a survey of its members in collaboration with an end-of-life charity to better understand the impact of the pandemic on end-of-life care.

Last year, when Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, called on family doctors to provide more face-to-face appointments rather than speaking to patients on the phone or via video call afterward, it sparked a furious backlash from GPs.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

‘Lack of GP face-to-face appointments meant my mum’s cancer had spread by the time she was finally seen’