Because of a positive Covid test, John Whaite has withdrawn from the Strictly tour.

Due to a positive Covid test, John Whaite has withdrawn from the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

‘I’m hoping it’s just a false positive,’ says the narrator.

According to PA, Strictly Come Dancing finalist John Whaite has withdrawn from two shows on the live tour after testing positive for Covid.

The Great British Bake Off star, who finished second in the Strictly 2021 final, was set to perform at the OVO Hydro Glasgow with partner Johannes Radebe for two shows on Sunday and one on Monday.

He said he had “a little bit of bad news” in a video filmed in his hotel room bed and shared on his Instagram story, adding: “A lateral flow this morning has come back positive, so I now have to sit here in this glamorous captivity until a result of a PCR comes back – and I’m hoping they come back negative because I feel fine.”

“I’ve had three shots and had coronavirus in the summer, so I’m hoping it’s just a false positive.”

“However, this means that I will not be able to perform in Glasgow today or tonight, so I am sincerely sorry if anyone was hoping to see me shaking my thing on the dance floor today because I simply will not be there.”

“I’ll be in my hotel room, probably still shaking, but it’s not something I want the rest of the world to see because it’s not pretty, darling.”

“It ain’t pretty when you’re not wearing sequins and sparkles.”

I’m the real deal, and I’m a scumbag.

“Anyhow, I’m afraid I won’t be able to attend.

Regardless, I hope you enjoy the show, and best of luck to all of my friends performing today.

“I apologize for disappointing you all.”

The Strictly Come Dancing tour will stop in Nottingham on Wednesday before wrapping up at the O2 Arena in London the following weekend.

After AJ Odudu had to withdraw due to an injury sustained during the series last year, the starting lineup has already changed.

Maisie Smith, who is dancing with Odudu’s partner Kai Widdrington, has taken her place as a 2020 finalist.

