Because of a virus and bad weather, over 1,000 US flights have been canceled ahead of New Year’s Eve.

More than 1,000 flights in the United States have been canceled ahead of New Year’s Eve due to a virus and bad weather.

Bloomberg News (TNS)’s Tony Robinson and Thomas Black

In the United States, airline cancellations are already piling up, with more than 1,000 flights canceled the day before New Year’s Eve as coronavirus cases rose and heavy snow fell in the West.

By 9:39 a.m., JetBlue Airways Corp. had canceled 175 flights, or 17% of its scheduled flights.

FlightAware.com reports that the flight will arrive in New York on Thursday.

Allegiant canceled 89 flights, accounting for 18% of its total schedule.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. canceled 190 flights, or 8% of its total schedule.

Thousands of flights were canceled over the Christmas holiday weekend and early this week due to winter storms and staffing shortages caused by the spread of coronavirus cases caused by the omicron variant.

“Like many other businesses and organizations, we’ve seen an increase in the number of sick calls from omicron,” JetBlue said in an email on Thursday.

The New York-based carrier reduced its schedule through January to give customers time to make other plans.



While health officials’ guidance reducing the isolation period for many people who test positive to five days from ten days is expected to help staffing, “we expect the number of COVID cases in the Northeast — where most of our crew members are based — to continue to surge for the next week or two,” JetBlue said.

Allegiant Travel Company blamed delays and cancellations on COVID-19-related severe weather and staffing issues, as well as security and air traffic control issues.

United did not respond to requests for comment right away.

On Wednesday, the Transportation Security Administration reported screening 2.02 million people across the United States.

According to FlightAware, Atlanta was among the hardest hit by cancellations and delays on Thursday morning, in addition to the New York City area, where JetBlue is based.

The Southeast was expected to receive heavy rains, and the Atlanta area was issued with a flash flood warning.

The National Weather Service predicts moderate to heavy snow across much of the West on Thursday.

There will be no relief for the New Year’s holiday, with over 500 flights canceled on Friday and 78 on Saturday.



