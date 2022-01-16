Because of ambulance ‘pressures,’ a man suffering from a heart attack is advised to get a ride to the hospital.

Because of ambulance ‘pressures,’ a man suffering from a heart attack was advised to get a ride to the hospital.

Graham Reagan, from North Yorkshire, told me he has no idea what would have happened if his son had not been there to drive him to AandE.

When a man had a heart attack and couldn’t get an ambulance, he warned others that there might not be enough emergency vehicles available when they need one.

Graham Reagan, 60, said he doesn’t know what would have happened if his son hadn’t been there to drive him to the hospital.

According to the BBC, the assistant principal from Malton, North Yorkshire, became seriously ill last month after experiencing what he thought was indigestion.

When his chest pains worsened in the early hours of the morning on December 18, he asked his wife to call for an ambulance.

She was asked if she could transport Mr Reagan to the hospital during the call because the nearest ambulance was 20 to 30 miles away.

Due to the severity of Mr Reagan’s pain, the couple’s son was assigned to drive them to the hospital.

Mr Reagan said, “I was lucky because my wife doesn’t drive and I don’t know what would have happened if my son hadn’t been here.”

“I don’t know what we would have done if my son hadn’t been here,” he continued, “except call up friends and neighbors at 2 a.m. in the hopes of getting me to A&E.”

Mr Reagan’s condition deteriorated on the way to the hospital, and he was collapsing by the time he arrived at York Hospital’s A&E department, he said.

After being seen by medics at A&E, Mr Reagan was transferred to Castle Hill Hospital in Hull to be treated for a heart attack, but he had to wait another 35 minutes for an ambulance.

Mr Reagan stated that he expects deaths as a result of the NHS’s “failure to function.”

“Without enough ambulances or ambulance crews, it’s only a matter of time before someone dies waiting for an ambulance or being driven to the hospital by friends or family,” he said.

“Like all others,” a spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust told the BBC.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Man having heart attack told to get a lift to hospital because of ambulance ‘pressures’