Because of Boris Johnson’s letter to Emmanuel Macron, France has canceled migrant talks with the UK.

France cancels migrant talks with the UK in response to Boris Johnson’s letter to Emmanuel Macron.

Mr Johnson called on France to take back migrants who cross the Channel as part of a five-point plan outlined in a letter to the French president.

In response to Boris Johnson’s letter suggesting that France should take back people who have crossed the Channel, France has canceled talks with Priti Patel on the migrant crisis.

In a letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlined five steps that he believes both countries should take to “move further and faster” in addressing small boat crossings.

The talks with the home secretary had been canceled, according to interior minister Gerald Darmanin, after France was disappointed by the plan.

Mr Darmanin said in a statement that the British prime minister’s public letter was “unacceptable” and “contrary to our partner discussions.”

“As a result, Priti Patel has been removed from the invitation list.”

On Sunday, Ms Patel was scheduled to travel to Calais for talks with Mr Darmanin and counterparts from Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany.

Mr Johnson’s five-point plan was announced on Thursday after 27 people died near Calais while attempting to cross the Channel in an inflatable dinghy.

"My letter to President Macron."

He urged France to commit to a deal in which the country would take back migrants who had crossed the Channel as part of the plan.

Mr Johnson wrote, “This would have an immediate effect and would significantly reduce – if not stop – the crossings, saving lives by fundamentally breaking the criminal gangs’ business model.”

Other measures included joint patrols to keep migrant boats off French beaches and the use of more advanced technology such as sensors.

Mr Johnson also called for reciprocal maritime patrols in both countries’ territorial waters, as well as a “deepening” of the Joint Intelligence Cell to ensure better intelligence sharing.

The letter has since been defended by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, who told the BBC that he hoped France would “reconsider.”

“It’s in our best interests,” says the narrator.

It’s in their best interests to do so.

With these tragic scenes we’re seeing – people losing their lives – it’s certainly in the interests of people who are being people trafficked to the UK,” he said.

