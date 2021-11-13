Because of COVID contact, Penn State President Eric Barron has been placed on a short-term quarantine.

Due to COVID contact, Penn State President Eric Barron has been placed on a short-term quarantine.

STATE COLLEGE – In his final year as president of Penn State, Eric Barron has a limited number of college football games left.

He may have to miss Saturday’s game against the University of Michigan Wolverines at Beaver Stadium due to close contact with someone who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Barron has been quarantined at his residence until he can be tested himself, due to this situation and the university’s protocols.

At the start of the Penn State trustees meeting on Friday, Barron’s situation was documented.

Barron was a full participant in Thursday’s committee meetings as well as Friday’s private and public sessions, despite the fact that he was remote.

“Despite his disappointment at being unable to attend this week’s events, Dr.

Barron is acting cautiously to prevent the virus from spreading further, according to PSU spokeswoman Lisa Powers.

“He’s asymptomatic, fully vaccinated, and has had his booster shot,” says the doctor.

Barron, who is 70 years old, announced his retirement at the end of the current school year.