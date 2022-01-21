Because of his temper tantrums, Prince Andrew was nicknamed ‘Baby Grumpling’ as a child.

Prince Andrew was a “handful” as a child, earning the nickname “Baby Grumpling” for his temper tantrums.

During the Duke of York’s most trying few days, a series of embarrassing anecdotes about his childhood were revealed.

Even as a child, the prince was “radically different” from his siblings, according to royal biographer Nigel Cawthorne.

Andrew was known as “that young imp” because of his pranks, which included tying sentries’ shoelaces together and even pouring itching powder into the Queen’s bed.

Mr Cawthorne told the Daily Mail that his nanny, Mabel Anderson, dubbed him Baby Grumpling because of his obstinacy and temper tantrums.

“He had seven nurseries in four palaces, endless sumptuous treats, and far more of his mother’s attention than Charles and Anne, who were both born before their mother became Queen.”

It’s also claimed that Andrew’s father treated him differently.

Mr Cawthorne wrote, “Prince Philip, too, delighted in his boisterous young son, who seemed far more like him than the self-conscious and complicated Charles.”

“Somehow, Andrew was always forgiven — even when he strewn itching powder in his mother’s bed or climbed to the roof of Buckingham Palace to change the TV aerial so the Queen couldn’t watch the racing at Sandown Park.”

It’s the latest revelation about Andrew’s life – both as a child and as an adult – as the Duke faces a civil sex abuse trial in the United States.

During his time as the UK’s special representative for trade and investment, Andrew demanded that his water be served at room temperature and that his valet carry a six-foot ironing board.

According to Simon Wilson, a former deputy head of mission in Bahrain, the royal was quickly dubbed HBH – His Buffoon Highness – throughout the Gulf.

Andrew was “rude and boorish,” he told The New York Times this week, and had a “childish obsession with doing the exact opposite of what had been agreed.”

In other news, a 2015 report claiming the prince was a “t*ts and bum” who laughed “childishly” after making an inappropriate remark about a pregnant woman’s breasts has resurfaced.

The allegations add insult to injury just days after Andrew was effectively expelled from the Royal Family following a meeting between William and Charles and the Queen to discuss his “grave” situation.

As a private citizen, he will be fighting his lawsuit…

