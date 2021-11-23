Because of mental health concerns, a British cosmetics retailer has decided to stop using social media.

Due to mental health concerns, a British cosmetics retailer has decided to stop using social media.

Lush Cosmetics, a British cosmetics retailer, announced on Monday that it is deactivating its Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and Snapchat accounts to raise awareness about how social media platforms are affecting people’s mental health.

According to a press release, the brand’s global presence across these platforms will be deactivated until the platforms take steps to provide a safer environment for users.

According to CNN, the new policy will go into effect on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, in all 48 countries where Lush operates.

Lush attempted this in 2019 with its UK channels.

“As an inventor of bath bombs,” said Jack Constantine, Chief Digital Officer and Product Inventor at Lush, “I pour all of my efforts into creating products that help people switch off, relax, and pay attention to their wellbeing.”

“Algorithms designed to keep people scrolling and prevent them from turning off and relaxing” have become the antithesis of this goal on social media platforms.

According to a CNN report, Lush has over 900 stores worldwide, with 240 in the United States and Canada. The company is known for cruelty-free and organic bath bombs, shampoos, and soaps, as well as social and environmental causes.

It has 659,000 Instagram followers, 275,000 Twitter followers, and over 1 million Facebook fans.

