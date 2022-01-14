Because of safety concerns, child car seats have been recalled.

Child car seats have been recalled due to safety concerns.

STATEN ISLAND, NY — The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall for several defective child auto safety seats due to a variety of safety concerns in recent weeks.

Before returning the seats to service, owners must immediately stop using them and seek replacement parts from the manufacturer.

The following seats are being recalled:

Clek, Inc. is a company based in the United States.

Child seat Liingo and Liing:

Clek Inc. is recalling 5,504 Liing LG19U1 and Liingo LGO20U1 infant child seats made before September 15, 2020.

The child seat canopy support’s small plastic portion may break and detach from the seat.

Clek will provide a free replacement canopy support as well as instructions on how to install it.

In January 2022, owner notification letters should be mailed.

Clek’s customer service number is 1-866-656-2462 for owners.

Owners can also call the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153) or visit www.nhtsa.gov.

Clek, Inc. is a company that specializes in developing and manufacturing

Car seats by Foonf:

Convertible child seats manufactured prior to May 21, 2021, from Clek Inc, Foonf car seats, model numbers FO12 through FO19, and Fllo, model numbers FL15 through FL19, are being recalled because a child could pick up pieces of foam from the foam cushion located beneath the seat pad.

Free of charge, Clek will provide a molded plastic insert that prevents access to the foam as well as instructions on how to attach it to the child seat.

In December 2021, owner notification letters were scheduled to be mailed.

USA: Combi

Combi is recalling 13,880 Combi BabyRide Infant Car Seats, model 378099, manufactured between May 1 and August 31, 2016.

Because the one-inch-wide webbing strap used in the center front adjuster to adjust the shoulder harness straps fails to meet the minimum initial breaking strength requirements, it may not adequately restrain a child during a crash in certain circumstances.

As a result, these car seats do not meet the requirements of FMVSS 213, “Child Restraint Systems,” of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.

The solution to this is…

