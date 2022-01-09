Because of staff shortages, ScotRail has launched a temporary timetable today.

From today until Friday, January 28, a temporary timetable will be in effect, operating Monday through Friday and affecting primarily routes in the central belt.

Hundreds of employees have been absent due to positive covid tests, awaiting results, or having to self-isolate, according to the rail operator.

“Like most businesses, ScotRail is not immune to the impact of coronavirus,” David Simpson, ScotRail’s operations director, said.

“In extremely difficult and rapidly changing circumstances, we’ve been working nonstop to run a safe and reliable railway.”

“We’ve tried to spread these changes out over the course of the day to minimize the impact on our customers,” says the company. “However, people should plan ahead and check train times until they arrive at the station.”

On the following routes, normal service will be provided:

You can get route-specific information here, or by using the ScotRail App or Journey Planner.