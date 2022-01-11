‘Because of the cladding crisis, I went bankrupt, lost my dream flat, and became depressed.’

Hayley Tillotson, 29, had her dream flat in Leeds, West Yorkshire, repossessed after flammable cladding was discovered in the building and she couldn’t afford the fire safety costs.

Hayley Tillotson, 29, lost her dream flat in Leeds, West Yorkshire, that she had purchased through an affordable housing scheme after flammable cladding was discovered in the building.

Ms. Tillotson, a marketing and public relations professional, became depressed after she was unable to afford safety measures such as 24-hour waking watch fire patrols, alarms, and increased insurance.

Michael Gove, the Government’s Levelling Up Secretary, announced on Monday that the government wants developers to cover the estimated £4 billion cost of removing cladding from buildings that are 11-18 meters tall.

It comes after Mr Gove’s predecessor, Robert Jenrick, announced last year that a £3.5 billion fund would be set up to remove cladding from high-rise buildings, with leaseholders receiving cash grants.

Ms Tillotson, who lost her job before her home was repossessed last December, claims that even if her cladding costs had been covered, she would still have gone bankrupt due to additional fire safety expenses.

“I’m completely rebuilding my life right now,” she said.

I sometimes feel as if I’ve squandered all of my years of saving and earning, and it’s all gone in a flash.

“Probably two-thirds of our issues were unrelated to cladding.”

Gove’s statement only mentions cladding.

“Even if I had a magic wand and Gove had made this announcement before I went bankrupt, it wouldn’t have helped me and I would have gone bankrupt anyway.”

“My poor neighbors had to pay the managing agents £40,000 to apply for the fund in the first place, and they had to pay to have all the balconies removed because they had timber balconies.”

“Even if my neighbors didn’t have a balcony, the cost was split among all residents, so they had to pay thousands of pounds.”

“Of course, there are issues such as missing firebreaks, flammable insulation, external brickwork issues, and combustible material.”

On all fronts, it’s a total nightmare.

“Prior to the fund, we were all paying a waking watch every month, which was almost as much as my mortgage.”

