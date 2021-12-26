Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, a US Navy warship was forced to dock.

The deployment of the USS Milwaukee to South America has been postponed after sailors on board tested positive for COVID-19.

The Navy combat ship departed Mayport, Florida, on December 1st.

The USS Guantanamo Bay will remain docked at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay for a scheduled port visit.

The Navy did not say how many sailors tested positive, but it did say that only a few of them are exhibiting mild symptoms.

All of them have been separated from the rest of the crew.

The Milwaukee crew is “completely immunized,” according to officials.

The Navy said in a statement Friday that the ship is “following an aggressive mitigation strategy in accordance with Navy and CDC guidelines.”

The COVID-19 strain on board the ship has yet to be tested to see if it is omicron.

By November, all Navy sailors were required to be fully vaccinated.

Unless you have a medical or religious exemption, you must be at least 28 years old.

Those who did not comply would be fired and their veteran’s benefits would be revoked.

One of the first COVID-19 outbreaks occurred on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt in March 2020, with nearly 1,000 sailors infected.

The ship was docked in Guantanamo for two months, and Captain Brett Crozier, who publicly pleaded for assistance, was fired, accusing him of overreacting and violating protocol by sounding the alarm.

This story was written by Kate Feldman of the New York Daily News.

