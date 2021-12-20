Because of the Omicron surge, the Queen has canceled the royal family’s Christmas celebrations in Sandringham.

According to royal sources, the decision ‘was a personal one made after careful consideration and reflects a precautionary approach.’

According to Buckingham Palace, the monarch will stay at Windsor Castle, where she has been isolated for the majority of the pandemic, though family members will pay her visits.

For the royals, Christmas is often a time of tradition, with the annual family gathering at Sandringham House in Norfolk and a visit to the nearby St Mary Magdalene Church being a time-honoured part of the festive calendar.

The Queen is expected to deliver her traditional Christmas Day broadcast from Windsor, which has been pre-recorded.

Due to the increase in cases, it was revealed last week that the monarch had canceled a traditional Buckingham Palace pre-Christmas lunch with around 50 members of the extended family.

Only the families of the Queen’s children and grandchildren are invited to the Sandringham celebrations.

Despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson not imposing any new restrictions or guidance for festive gatherings on Monday, the monarch chose to take matters into her own hands, as he considers whether new measures to combat Omicron infections are required.

After spending a night in hospital in October, the monarch is still thought to be limited to “light” duties, performing only distant engagements from Windsor Castle.

Last month, due to ill health, the 95-year-old was forced to withdraw from Remembrance Sunday commemorations with only hours’ notice.

“The Queen has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph due to a sprained back,” the palace said at the time.

Her Majesty regrets that she will be unable to participate in the service.”

