Because of the winter storm, speed limits on major central Pennsylvania highways have been reduced.

Due to the winter storm, speed limits have been reduced on major central Pennsylvania highways.

PennDOT has reduced speed limits on Interstate 81 and other major highways due to the slick mix of snow and ice that arrived in central Pennsylvania Monday morning.

From the I-78 interchange to the Maryland border, I-81’s speed limit has been reduced to 45 mph.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike in the region has a similar cap in place, with commercial vehicles restricted to the right lanes.

I-83 and I-80 between Exit 73 for Corsica and Exit 212 for I-180 are also closed.