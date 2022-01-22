Because of the’restrictive’ Covid passport rules for children, families have been forced to cancel vacations.

Due to the’restrictive’ Covid passport rules for children, many families have had to cancel vacations.

Children aged 12 to 16 who have received two doses of the vaccine are currently unable to use the NHS app, preventing them from obtaining the Covid-19 digital travel pass.

Instead, parents must contact the NHS 119 helpline or apply online for an under-16 NHS Covid Pass letter, which allows children to travel to countries such as Spain, Italy, and France without being subjected to quarantine or self-testing requirements.

However, due to recent infections, some under 16s are still ineligible for their second jabs, and there is no way to prove the first one was ever given.

A person is considered fully jabbed in countries such as France if they have received one vaccine and have previously received Covid-19.

According to the Daily Telegraph, parents have been left “pulling their hair out” trying to prove their under-16 children are safe, while MPs blast the rules for “effectively grounding” children who follow them.

Andy O’Brien, a father of two, hoped to take his children skiing in France during the February half-term.

After catching Covid in October, his 14-year-old daughter’s first Covid shot was postponed until January 1.

Andy was forced to cancel the trip despite the fact that she had a previous infection as well as a jab, making her fully jabbed under French guidelines.

He was left “pulling his hair out” while attempting to establish her jab status and prior infection.

“Every angle I’ve tried to take, [they]have said you can’t have a certificate for one vaccine or a QR code because you’re not fully vaccinated,” he continued.

“I don’t understand why the Government has forgotten about this, or not even bothered with it,” he said.

“I’m not sure why it’s so strict for anyone over the age of 12.”

Boris Johnson believes that taking children under the age of 16 abroad should be “as simple as possible.”

He confirmed this week that Health Secretary Sajid Javid would issue a statement “in the coming days” on how the problem would be resolved.

Early in 2022, a digital pass for 12- to 15-year-olds was set to be released.