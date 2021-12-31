Because the accuser ‘lives in Australia,’ a judge has denied Prince Andrew’s request to dismiss the sex assault lawsuit.

A judge has denied Prince Andrew’s request to dismiss a sex assault lawsuit because the accuser “lives in Australia.”

Ms Giuffre, who claims she was forced to have sex with the Duke three times between 1999 and 2002 — in London, New York, and on Epstein’s private Caribbean island — has filed a lawsuit against the Duke, 61.

His legal team, on the other hand, demanded that it be dropped because she “lives in Australia, not the United States.”

His lawyers claimed that questioning Ms Giuffre under oath would reveal that she is “domiciled” in Australia rather than Colorado, as she claims, and thus that a New York court would lack jurisdiction.

A judge, however, turned down their request.

Andrew has always vehemently denied any and all charges leveled against him.

