Because the majority of people who get a cold have Covid, the official Covid symptoms list needs to be updated.

Because the majority of people who get a cold are likely to have Covid, the official Covid symptoms list needs to be updated.

According to a study, 75% of people who think they have a cold have symptomatic Covid-19.

After a study found that 75% of people who feel like they have a cold have symptomatic Covid-19, scientists are calling for the official Covid symptoms list to be updated.

This is up from 50% last week, according to the ZOE Covid Study, implying that the number of non-Covid colds is decreasing while coronavirus infections are increasing.

The Government’s advice, according to Dr Claire Steves, scientist on the ZOE Covid Study app, needs to be “urgently updated.”

“As soon as possible, we want to see symptoms like sore throat, headache, and runny nose added to the list,” she said.

The “most important” symptoms of Covid-19, according to the government website, are a new continuous cough, a high temperature, and/or a loss of, or change in, your normal sense of taste or smell.

“The number of daily new symptomatic Covid cases is more than double what it was this time last year, and we are just a day or two away from crossing the 200,000 mark,” said Dr Steves, a reader at King’s College London.

“However, the exponential growth in cases appears to have slowed, and the rise has become more consistent.

“Hospitalization rates are thankfully lower than they were at this time last year, but they remain high, particularly in London.”

Professor Tim Spector, the ZOE app’s chief scientist, has been pleading with the government for months to update the official Covid symptom list.

On Wednesday, a new record for the most coronavirus cases in a single day was set.

For the first time since Christmas Eve, all four UK nations reported their figures, resulting in 183,037 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases.

Northern Ireland contributed 22,972 to the total, which covered a five-day period after the country decided to postpone reporting over the holidays.

Based on test data from up to three days ago, the ZOE Covid study found that there are currently 192,290 new daily symptomatic cases of Covid-19 in the UK on average.

This equates to 13%.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Official Covid symptoms list must be updated as majority of people coming down with cold ‘likely to have Covid