Because the music was too modern, a 64-year-old personal trainer is suing the trendy gym where he worked for age discrimination.

A PERSONAL trainer filed a lawsuit against the trendy gym where he worked for age discrimination, claiming that the music was too modern.

Fitzroy Gaynes, 64, claimed he was being discriminated against because he did not listen to Radio One or go clubbing.

The club had a policy of only playing music that was at least 18 months old.

Older music was acceptable as long as the version being played had been re-recorded or remixed within that timeframe.

Anything older simply didn’t sound as good when played through the club’s system, according to Third Space in Soho, central London.

Following an investigation into his work attitude, Mr Gaynes filed a grievance alleging bullying, harassment, and age, race, and sex discrimination in October 2019.

The gym dismissed the claim, as did a similar one a year later.

At a hearing in London, employment judge Anthony Snelson dismissed Mr Gaynes’ music complaint.

“It’s unfortunate that Mr Gaynes should find himself expending great emotional energy on recriminations and bitterness at such a late stage in his illustrious career,” he said.