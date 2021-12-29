Because the Omicron variant is responsible for a record number of cases, Scotland’s Covid restrictions are expected to last until the 17th of January.

Because the Omicron variant is responsible for a record number of cases, Scotland’s Covid restrictions are expected to last until January 17th.

Scotland saw 15,849 new Covid cases yesterday, a new high for the country.

Scotland has confirmed a new high for coronavirus cases and announced that hospitality restrictions will most likely last until January 17, 2022.

According to Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, a total of 15,849 cases were reported yesterday, “by some margin the highest daily case number reported in the pandemic to date,” and were overwhelmingly Omicron.

According to Ms. Sturgeon, there are 679 people with coronavirus in hospitals right now, with three deaths.

Sturgeon emphasized the importance of “slowing transmission at this stage” and recommended that people avoid social contact during the holidays.

“We are advising everyone to spend more time at home than usual, limit our contacts with people outside our own households, and limit the size of any indoor social gatherings,” the statement said, urging people not to mix with more than three households.

“It’s also our strong recommendation that lateral footage be taken just before meeting up with anyone from another household.”

She also stated that the restrictions imposed on the 26th and 27th of December would most likely be in effect until at least January 17th, but that self-isolation rules could be reviewed sooner.

Despite the fact that the quarantine period for those who test positive in England has been reduced to seven days, Scotland’s isolation period remains at ten days.

Indoor standing events now have a capacity of 100 people, while seating events have a capacity of 200 people.

Outdoor events are also restricted to 500 attendees, a rule that has hampered football games and put a stop to traditional Hogmanay celebrations.

Nightclubs have been forced to close, and hospitality establishments can only offer table service if they serve alcohol.

Indoor recreation centers, such as gyms, theaters, and museums, must also reinstate one-meter social distancing rules.

“In addition to this general public advisory, the new safeguards for hospitality, public indoor spaces, and live events that I implemented last week are now in effect.”

These will be re-evaluated on an ongoing basis.

However, we believe they will do so at this time.

