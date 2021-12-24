Because they fear it will be their final Christmas together, a Coatbridge mother and her cancer-stricken daughter have planned a “special Christmas.”

Because they fear it will be their last Christmas together, a Coatbridge mother and her cancer-stricken daughter have planned a “special Christmas.”

Maria O’Neill, 28, and her mother Margaret Wallace, 55, were both diagnosed with cancer in the summer, five weeks apart, and now have a “new outlook on life.”

Doctors told Maria O’Neill, 28, in July that she had advanced triple-negative breast cancer.

Margaret Wallace, her 55-year-old mother, was diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer five weeks later.

As Christmas approaches, the couple hopes to have a festive season full of memories, despite their concerns about the future.

Maria, in particular, is eager to take advantage of the situation with Mila, her two-year-old daughter.

“Mila understands Christmas this year,” the nurse said to the Record.

“She understands that my mother and I have been ill as well.”

“Earlier this year, when we shaved our heads, she would bang them together and find it amusing, and she’d talk about ‘the monster in mummy’s sore booby.'”

“Because we both have compromised immune systems, covid has been a source of concern this holiday season.”

“Because a few of our loved ones have caught it, we’ll have dinner just the three of us.”

“However, with Santa visits and ice skating, I still want to make it as special as possible for Mila.”

“It sounds bad, and I’m hopeful for the future, but you never know.”

“This might be our last Christmas as a family.”

“We’re hoping for a better 2022 this Christmas.”

In May, Maria discovered a lump while scrubbing fake tan off in the shower.

In November, surgeons were able to successfully remove her tumor, and she is hoping that radiotherapy next year will completely eradicate the cancer.

“With the type of cancer I have, even if the tumor is removed, there’s a 60% chance it will come back,” Maria said.

“I’m beginning to feel like a ticking time bomb.”

“Hopefully, the January radiotherapy will work and I won’t need any more treatment, but we’ll see.”

Margaret is undergoing six rounds of chemotherapy to eradicate her ovarian cancer, and she will have her hysterectomy next year.

Despite the fact that the two have faced some difficult obstacles,

