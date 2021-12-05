Because you must now take a test before flying back to the UK, the cost of a family holiday could increase by up to £100.

Covid’s new travel rules mean a family holiday could cost up to £100 more because you’ll need to take a test before flying back to the UK.

From December 7, all travelers over the age of 12 will be required to take a PCR or lateral flow test before returning to the UK, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

The test must be completed within 48 hours of returning to the UK.

The new rule will apply whether or not passengers are fully vaccinated, and it will force vacationers to pay for tests while on vacation.

It’s on top of the costs that families already have to pay for mandatory lateral flow tests within the first two days of their return home.

The tests used cannot be obtained through the NHS and must be purchased from one of the private providers listed on gov.uk, which start at around £22.

Passengers must take a photo of their lateral flow and booking reference and send it back to the private provider to verify the result, or face a £1,000 fine.

Some people, such as children under the age of 11, are exempt from the tests.

The new pre-departure tests were approved by ministers in Westminster this afternoon, with the requirement taking effect at 4am on December 7.

The introduction of pre-departure Covid tests has been described by the CEO of the Airport Operators Association as a “devastating blow” to travel.

The policy, according to Karen Dee, will act as a “major deterrent” to travel.

“This is a massive setback for aviation and tourism,” she said.

“Pre-departure tests are a major deterrent to travel, and most of the remaining demand following the reintroduction of self-isolation will now fade away, just as airports were hoping for a small boost over the Christmas holiday,” says the report.

“The only industries affected by the Omicron variant are travel and aviation.

“The UK and devolved governments should have done the right thing and announced support for our businesses and employees to help them get through another period of shutdown alongside the restrictions.”

Other European countries are also stepping up the fight against the Omicron variant as demanding, adding exorbitant costs to any quick Christmas getaway.

Travelers from the United Kingdom are now allowed to enter France with a negative PCR or antigen test taken 24 hours prior to arrival, as of today, December 4.

Arrivals from the EU or the Schengen zone, but not from the UK, will only be subjected to a test if they have not been vaccinated.

Travellers from the United Kingdom entering France will also require a “sworn statement” health form, in addition to…

