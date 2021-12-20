Because’she trafficked girls,’ Prince Andrew let friend Ghislaine Maxwell ‘breeze into Buckingham Palace’ like a Royal.

According to reports, Prince Andrew allowed Ghislaine Maxwell to “breeze” into Buckingham Palace like “one of the Royal family.”

The 59-year-old socialite is said to have visited the Palace while grooming girls for abuse by paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell has been on trial in New York on charges of sex trafficking and abusing girls, which she denies. She is accused of “serving up” girls to her former lover.

The Duke of York’s friendship with Maxwell and Epstein has been widely scrutinized, but he maintains that he did nothing wrong.

According to former royal protection officer Paul Page, Maxwell was able to “just breeze into the Palace like she was one of the royal family.”

Because she was the daughter of disgraced media tycoon Robert Maxwell, he said it was considered “unusual.”

It was thought that “mixing with the royal family” would be “not a good look for someone of Ghislaine’s father’s reputation.”

“But none of that mattered to Prince Andrew,” he explained.

“She was free to come and go as she pleased as far as he was concerned.”

We were told not to sign the visitor’s book with her name.”

Page, who worked with Andrew from 1998 to 2004, told the Sunday Mirror that he first met Maxwell in 2001, when she arrived in a chauffeured Range Rover.

Maxwell is accused of enticing and transporting a girl to engage in at least one commercial sex act with Epstein between 2001 and 2004.

Before she is said to have introduced him to Epstein, Maxwell and Andrew are said to have known each other for nearly two decades.

She and the multi-millionaire were rumored to be dating at the time, and the Duke is said to have struck up a friendship with Epstein as a result.

He allegedly paid multiple visits to Epstein’s homes and his private island, Little Saint James, also known as ‘Paedo Island,’ during the course of their relationship.

Following Andrew’s invitation, Epstein and Maxwell were photographed together in the Queen’s log cabin on her Balmoral estate in Scotland.

In the early noughties, Andrew’s friendship with Maxwell was said to have grown stronger.

In February 2000, he was seen with her and Epstein at a tennis tournament at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

According to reports, the two were seen together at least eight times in the year 2000, at various London nightclubs.

Donald and his then-girlfriend, as well as Andrew, Epstein, and Maxwell…

