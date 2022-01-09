Bed Bath and Beyond plans to close dozens of locations across the country, including one in central Pennsylvania.

Bed Bath and Beyond plans to close dozens of stores across the country, including one in central Pennsylvania.

According to USA Today, the popular home goods retailer will permanently close 37 stores in 19 states.

The Bed Bath and Beyond stores on Concord Road in York and McKnight Road in Pittsburgh are closing.

Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia are among the states with closures.

According to the report, the majority of the businesses will close by February.

In 2020, Bed Bath and Beyond, based in Union, announced it would close 200 stores over the next two years.

To attract younger customers, the retailer is planning to launch new brands.

