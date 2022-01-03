Beer, tolls on the Turnpike, groceries, and more will all be more expensive in 2022.

Beer, tolls on the Turnpike, groceries, and more will all cost more in 2022.

Everything has become more expensive in recent years.

Medical care, rent, gas, cars, and groceries have all seen significant increases in price.

In fact, prices rose at their fastest rate in 40 years in 2021.

As the year 2022 approaches, there is little hope.

Strong consumer demand, supply chain disruptions, and rising omicron infection rates almost guarantee continued high inflation.

Here are some items and services that you should expect to pay more for in the coming year:

For 2022, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has approved a 5% toll increase.

Tolls on the New Jersey Turnpike

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will charge a higher toll next year, continuing an annual tradition.

In the summer, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 5% toll hike for 2022.

Customers who use E-ZPass as well as those who use “Toll by Plate” will be affected.

The toll increase will go into effect on January 1st at 12:01 a.m.

2nd, 2022

Traveling by car with E-ZPass from Harrisburg East to Valley Forge costs (dollar)9.90, and from Harrisburg East to Pittsburgh costs (dollar)24.

As drivers who use the turnpike are aware, toll increases have become an annual occurrence.

Turnpike tolls will increase for the 14th year in a row.

The rate is below 6% for the first time in six years, according to Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission CEO Mark Compton.

The most-common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from (dollar)1.60 to (dollar)1.70 for E-ZPass customers next year, and from (dollar)3.90 to (dollar)4.10 for Toll By Plate customers, according to the turnpike commission.

Rates at hotels

Hotel prices are rising as the tourism industry recovers.

Hotel rates are expected to rise 13% in 2022, according to a Global Business Travel Forecast, according to Business Travel News.

According to the report, rising business travel costs are due to increased demand, capacity constraints, and rising labor and fuel costs.

According to Alex Miller, founder and CEO of the travel site UpgradedPoints.com, prices have increased significantly.

“Gas prices are rising, labor shortages are abounding, and demand is at an all-time high,” he said.

Craft Beer is a style of beer that is produced

Prepare to pay more for craft beer.

What is the cause?

