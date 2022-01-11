Before a home in Pennsylvania burns down, a pet camera records an intruder: police

Before a home in Pennsylvania burns down, a pet camera captures an intruder: cops

Greensburg, Pa.-based Tribune-Review reporter Renatta Signorini contributed to this article.

(The New York Times)

According to court documents, state police arrested a man who was recorded on a pet camera minutes before a fire destroyed a Hempfield home and injured two firefighters.

Burglary and criminal trespass are charges against Randy W Bryner, 58, of Greensburg.

No charges have been filed in connection with the Jan.

Two fires have been reported, though troopers believe they were set on purpose.

Bryner is suspected of stealing 200 silver coins worth up to (dollar)5,000 from the Farmington Place house, according to investigators.

According to fire marshal Trooper Chet Bell, he has not been charged in the fire, which started in the dengreat room area.

Trooper Steve Limani, on the other hand, said that investigators are looking into how the fire started.

“Part of our investigation is to make sure we’ve done everything we can to make sure nothing happened to the house by chance,” he explained.

“Unfortunately, that section of our investigation may take some time.”

The family was driving a rental car after their flights home from vacation were canceled, according to homeowner Maurice Auer, when they noticed something unusual through their Furbo pet camera.

When they called a relative to check on the house, they discovered it was on fire.

The fire was discovered at 8 p.m.

Flames were shooting through the roof as firefighters arrived.

Heat-related injuries landed two firefighters in the hospital.

Two dogs were killed in the fire, and one is still missing.

Timmy, a turtle, was rescued from the charred residence.

When Auer later reviewed the Jan., he said he was taken aback.

2 footage from the pet camera, which they shared with state police and fire marshals.

The dogs picked up on a disturbance, according to Auer, and then a man’s voice was heard.

According to court documents, the voice was identified as that of Bryner, who had performed handyman work at the house and occasionally kept an eye on the dogs.

Bryner was not supposed to be there at that time, according to Auer.

During an excavation on Wednesday, Auer discovered the coins were missing.

Prior to the fire, the camera’s audio recorded the clanking sound of metal pieces, according to police.

Bryner,

