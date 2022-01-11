Before a student killed four people, school officials ignored warnings that included a severed bird head and threats, according to a lawsuit.

Before a student killed four people, school officials ignored warnings that included a severed bird head and threats: lawsuit

Tresa Baldas of the Detroit Free Press (TNS) contributed to this article.

DETROIT — According to new claims in a lawsuit, Ethan Crumbley brought a bird’s head to school in a mason jar filled with yellow liquid and left it on top of a toilet paper dispenser in the boy’s bathroom nearly three weeks before allegedly shooting up Oxford High School.

According to the lawsuit, school officials were aware of the sophomore’s actions but assured students and parents that there was nothing to worry about.

Then he appeared, armed with ammunition.

Ethan Crumbley brought bullets to class the day before the massacre and displayed them prominently, according to a revised lawsuit, in addition to researching ammunition on his cellphone the same day.

According to the lawsuit, school officials were aware of the bullets, as evidenced by a Tweet he sent hours later: “Now I am Death, the destroyer of worlds.”

Oxford, I’ll see you tomorrow.”

In a phone interview with the Detroit Free Press this week, attorney Nora Hanna said, “The school was on alert about Ethan,” emphasizing that school officials could have prevented the bloodshed.

“They could have done a million different things.”

On Wednesday, December 15, Ethan Crumbley, 15, was arraigned.

a)

Hanna’s remarks follow an updated lawsuit filed by Geoffrey Fieger’s law firm, which seeks to hold school officials accountable for the November shooting.

Four students were killed and seven others, including a teacher, were injured in a shooting on January 30.

On Friday, Hanna, who works for Fieger, added 11 new counts against school officials, alleging that they were aware of numerous troubling details about Crumbley prior to the shooting and that they accelerated the teen’s “murderous rampage” through a series of errors.

According to the lawsuit, school officials made matters worse because of what they knew.

“(The principal) excited Ethan Crumbley by pulling him out of class and warning him that Child Protective Services might be called, thereby encouraging Crumbley to accelerate his timetable for murder,” the lawsuit claims, adding that taking the teen out of class in front of his classmates and forcing him to sit for an hour and a half while waiting for his parents “further escalated” his plan.

School officials are accused of failing to report Ethan in the new lawsuit…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.