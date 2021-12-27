Before and after photos of a budget caravan makeover are shared by a DIY couple.

Candice Elrod and Darren Francis purchased a caravan for £800 and immediately began the process of transforming it into a stylish, modern space.

Candice Elrod, a 35-year-old security officer from Newcastle upon Tyne, and her fiancé, Darren Francis, bought a caravan for £800 and quickly transformed it into a stylish, modern space.

The couple used budget materials from Aldi, Ikea, eBay, BandM, Dunelm, Primark, BandQ, and Home Bargains for everything from painting and decorating to plumbing and upholstery.

“We’ve always loved to travel, but with lockdown, it became impossible,” Candice told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk.

“After seeing a few caravan renovations on social media, we decided to look into buying our own caravan.”

“However, it appeared to be an impossibility.”

It would be sold as soon as we set up a viewing appointment.

“This went on for weeks because everyone seemed to have the same idea.”

“We paid £800 for the caravan in August 2020.”

We immediately began working.

“My fiancé thought we’d just paint it and go on vacation, but I wanted to completely renovate it.”

“We decided to try to do the renovation ourselves to save money, but because it was during the height of the lockdown, professionals were booked months in advance, and I’m someone who needs things done yesterday!”

“During lockdown, my fiancé was on furlough and had time to work on the caravan.”

I worked during the lockdown and volunteered on my days off.

“We ripped out the bathroom unit because it was a horrible yellow color, threw out the curtains, and scrubbed it clean from top to bottom because the previous owners had kept it in storage for over two years and hadn’t used it.”

“After that, we sanded all of the surfaces in preparation for painting,” says the author.

In Dazzle Me, Dusky Blush, and Blackjack, I used Frenchic’s Alfresco collection.

“I’d used this paint before on a few projects at home and really liked the colors and finish.

“It took about four coats on the cupboards and woodwork, which seemed like an endless task at the time, but we got there in the end.”

