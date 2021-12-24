Before another car slammed into him, the father of a 1-month-old baby was killed while attempting to assist the driver “who hit him in a car wreck.”

A father of a one-month-old baby was killed while attempting to assist a driver who had hit him in a car accident before another car slammed into him.

Tristan Lemka, 22, was reportedly on his way to church when he stopped on the side of Tennessee’s Highway 1-60 to assist the driver.

According to WBIR, the young father was struck and killed by another vehicle while attempting to assist the other driver.

While driving, another vehicle collided with Lemka’s unoccupied vehicle, which was then pushed into him.

Taylor Lemka, Lemka’s wife, said his family is taking the loss one day at a time, but she’s not surprised that her husband spent his final moments trying to help someone else.

“I hate that he died for it,” she said, “but knowing that he saved another life gives you some comfort.”

The young mother called Lemka her “best friend” and expressed relief that he will be spending Christmas in heaven.

“I’ll always have a part of me that wants him back,” she admitted.

“But to think he’s up there rejoicing and walking through gold streets.”

Up there, he’s about to have the most wonderful Christmas.”

He was on his way to a church where he had been serving as a fill-in pastor since 2018 when the accident happened, according to his wife.

Taylor told the outlet, “I hope my husband’s kindness leaves a lasting impression on those who knew him,” while holding her infant daughter.

“You were blessed if you had the opportunity to meet him,” she said.

“He was quite the character.”