Before becoming the governor’s’secret weapon,’ Ron DeSantis met his Emmy Award-winning wife Casey at a golf tournament.

When it comes to who will be the next Republican to challenge for the White House, RON DeSantis has been dubbed “one to watch.”

When it comes to who GOP voters want to see in the race in 2024, the Florida governor, 43, is frequently second only to Donald Trump.

Casey, his Emmy-winning wife, is a big reason for his success.

Local media even dubbed her DeSantis’ “secret weapon” in 2018.

The Sun looks at how the couple met and what they have planned for the future.

Ron and Casey have been married for more than a decade and have three young children, Madison, Mason, and Mamie.

Casey, a former journalist and PGA Tour host, described meeting Ron for the first time on the driving range.

“We met at the driving range off Kernan at the University of North Florida,” she told First Coast News in 2018.

“I kept looking over my shoulder because my swing was so bad that I needed the bucket of balls that someone had left.”

“I needed every bit of practice I could get.”

Ron is standing behind me as I look behind me.

He believes I’m staring at him.

“I was concentrating on the balls.”

To cut a long story short, we began talking and that is how we met.”

In 2019, Ron was elected Governor of Florida.

Casey is an “Emmy-award winner, champion equestrian,” according to his website.

She grew up in Ohio and graduated from the College of Charleston in South Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in science.

“She worked for two Florida television stations in Jacksonville, where she held positions ranging from general assignment reporter to police beat reporter to weekend anchor and morning anchor,” according to the website.

Since her husband became governor of Florida in 2019, Casey DeSantis has served as the first lady of Florida.

In an interview a few months after her husband assumed office, she discussed their new roles and raising Madison, Mason, and Mamie.

Young children are living in the governor’s mansion in Tallahassee for the first time in five decades.

“We’re just going to make sure they don’t destroy any of Florida’s irreplaceable history,” Casey DeSantis told Tallahassee magazine, referring to the historic mansion.

“When you enter the dining room, you’ll notice items from the USS Florida.

You can see the late-nineteenth-century wallpaper, and I don’t think an orange crayon would work on it.”

“We tried to baby-proof this place, but there are so many nooks…,” the Republican governor added.

