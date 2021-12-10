Before being executed for the murder of a schoolteacher, Bigler Stouffer LAUGHED and said, “Forgive them.”

Before being executed for killing a schoolteacher, Bigler Stouffer LAUGHED and said ‘forgive them.’

Before he was executed on Thursday, a man who murdered a teacher laughed and said “forgive them.”

Bigler Stouffer II, 79, was put to death by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester at 10 a.m.

“My request is that my father forgive them,” he said just before his execution.

Thank you very much.”

As he said his final words, he was also smiling and laughing.

Stouffer was the first person to be executed in Oklahoma since John Grant convulsed on the gurney and vomited during his lethal injection in October, ending a six-year moratorium prompted by concerns about the state’s protocols.

Stouffer has maintained his innocence in the attack that killed Linda Reaves and seriously injured her boyfriend, Doug Ivens.

In court filings, he and his lawyers argued that the state’s three-drug execution method poses a risk of unconstitutional pain and suffering, and that Stouffer should be included in a federal lawsuit challenging the protocols alongside other death row plaintiffs.

A federal district judge and the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit, however, both denied his request for a stay of execution.

On Thursday morning, less than two hours before the scheduled execution, the United States Supreme Court denied a final appeal.

After his first conviction and death sentence were overturned, Stouffer was convicted and sentenced to death in 2003.

He told a parole board hearing last month that Ivens was shot during a fight over a gun at Ivens’ house, and that Reaves was already dead when he arrived.

Stouffer told the board via video from prison, “I was not present when Linda Reaves was shot.”

“I am completely innocent of Linda Reaves’ murder, and my heart breaks for her family.”

Stouffer went to Ivens’ home to borrow the gun, then fatally shot Reaves and wounded Ivens to gain access to Ivens’ (dollar)2 million life insurance policy, according to prosecutors.

Stouffer was dating Ivens’ ex-girlfriend at the time.

Despite being shot three times in the face with a.38-caliber pistol, Ivens survived and testified against Stouffer.

“Stouffer’s heinous actions against Doug and Linda, his lies and manipulations in the years since, and his complete lack of sorrow and remorse for the harm he caused should dictate one conclusion — the jury’s death sentence must be carried out,” state attorneys wrote in a request to the Pardon and Parole Board to deny Stouffer’s clemency request.

Several members of the board expressed reservations about the state’s ability to carry out executions in a humane manner.

