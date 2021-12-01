Before Christian Daystar’s founder, Marcus Lamb, died of Covid, he made chilling anti-vaxx comments on social media.

Marcus Lamb, a Christian broadcaster who died from Covid-19 complications weeks before, urged followers not to follow “the crowd” and interviewed public figures who had publicly criticized vaccination.

Lamb urged his followers to “follow the calling, not the crowd” in a November 8 tweet, and just over a week later, he advised them to “Ask God, not Google!” for answers to their questions.

The network’s founder also posted on Instagram, where he received dozens of “amen” responses on both platforms.

Lamb, 64, founded Daystar in 1997 and is well-known among evangelical Christians.

In a tweet, the network said, “It is with a heavy heart that we announce Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning.”

“As they grieve this difficult loss, the family requests that their privacy be respected.”

Please keep praying for them.”

The televangelist was known for interviewing many public figures who were critical or suspicious of the Covid-19 vaccine, and for “speaking in tongues,” a skill he openly shared with his followers.

Lamb was joined by his wife Joni and their granddaughter in a discussion about vaccines with Del Bigtree, producer of the 2016 film Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe.

“God created us in three parts: body, soul, and spirit,” Lamb said.

“The devil has the ability to take people out before they can fulfill their destiny and purpose.

He wants to do it because he despises God,” he continued.

“So the only way he can retaliate against God is to attack God’s children.”

There are several resources for vaccine skeptics on the Daystar website, including a written Qandamp;A with Robert F Kennedy, Jr.

“Vaccines are thought to be safe by many people because their doctors say so.

“Why should people reconsider this belief?” Daystar wonders.

“It’s assumed that all vaccines work and that they never cause harm.”

“People should do their own research on that issue,” attorney and author Kennedy responds.

On a Daystar broadcast, Marcus Lamb’s wife, Joni, announced his death.

According to Religion News, wife Joni said during the broadcast, “This morning at 4 a.m., the president and founder of Daystar and the love of my life went to be with Jesus.”

“I just wanted you to know he’s with the Lord,” I said.

Lamb had diabetes, she explained, and had been admitted to the hospital with Covid when his oxygen levels dropped.

After the Covid vaccine skeptic fell ill in recent weeks, his family and friends had been praying for his recovery.

Other pastors and evangelists led tributes to the network founder.

