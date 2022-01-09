Before crashing into a central Pennsylvania salon, a drunk driver was going 101 mph, according to police.

Before crashing into a central Pennsylvania salon, a drunken driver was going 101 mph, police say.

Last Halloween, a Lebanon County woman’s blood alcohol level was nearly triple the legal limit when her car flew off a Susquehanna Township road, through a beauty salon, and into another, according to police.

Around 5 a.m., Amy Krick, 47, of Lebanon, collided with Barbershop 160 so hard that her white Mazda went through the building and into another — Salon 160 — on North Sixth Street and Linglestown Road.

In the month of October,

30.

Because it was a dark and rainy morning, police said the crash scene was only discovered two hours later.

At the scene, Krick was declared dead.

Her death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Susquehanna Township Public Safety Director Robert Martin.

At the time of the crash, Martin said Krick was going 101 mph and had a BAC of.214 percent.

In Pennsylvania, the legal driving limit is 0.08 percent.

According to Martin, there was no evidence that Krick tried to brake or steer away from the buildings before impact.

Both businesses are owned by Aynyess George, who has begun the lengthy and costly process of rebuilding Barbershop 160, which was condemned after the crash.

Salon 160, on the other hand, was not as badly damaged and can be fixed.

The employees of Barbershop 160 would be temporarily relocating to Salon 160, George told INFOSURHOY in November.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to assist her with the rebuilding raised about (dollar)6,400 of the $50,000 goal.

“What irritates me about this business is that we’re all essentially service workers,” George said at the time.

“We can’t make money unless we provide service.”

George explained that this wasn’t the first time someone had driven into one of her stores.

She was working in the barbershop about two years ago when a woman fell asleep behind the wheel and crashed into the building’s side.

The driver in that case was unharmed.

According to her obituary, Krick was a wife and mother of three children.

She attended Lebanon Area Evangelical Free Church and was a teacher at New Covenant Christian School.

Krick enjoyed gardening, walking her dog, spending time with her family, and teaching, according to her obituary.

Her service took place in…

